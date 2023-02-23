Julian Andres Santa

jonathan galvis He is one of the athletes who will be present at the Paranational Games in the Coffee Axis in the para-swimming discipline. The Pereiran referred to the preparation that they have been advancing. “We Paralympic swimmers are very happy because the National Games are going to be in the Coffee Region, we are training super, we have done very well and thanks to the Sports Secretariat for supporting Paralympic sport and for being very aware of us.”

It will be his third games

For Galvis, this will be the third occasion in which he will participate in the most important sports fairs in the country. “I have competed in the 2015 Paranational Games, where they were my first, and I was also in the 2019 Games, these will be my third.”

His mom is his greatest encouragement

About disputing these Paranationals in Pereira, he statedfrom: “Very happy because well, my mommy is going to be there next to me and she is going to do a lot of barbell for me and we are super, training 100%. We go on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Training at the UTP

Given the renovations that are taking place in the pools of the Olympic Village, the training sessions have been carried out at the UTP. “Very good, thanks to the Technological University of Pereira, we thank you very much on behalf of Yonathan Galvis, I thank you very much for giving us the space where we have been able to swim well”, pointed out.

Given:

In May, Yonathan Galvis will compete in the Fides Olympics in Bogotá.