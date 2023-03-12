A subject was captured in the last hours by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) in Lourdes, Colón, department of La Libertad.

This is Kevin Francisco Merino Beltrán, whom they point out as a collaborator of the Escalables Locos Salvatruchos clique, of the MS-13.

According to the files of DIARIO LA PÁGINA, the subject has a history of robbery in shops in Santa Ana, where he committed crimes in the company of another woman. In 2016 he was denounced for using a minor to commit robberies in the west of the country.

In 2017, he was captured for stealing $25 from a small business in Santa Ana. On that occasion, he was recorded by security cameras and his identity was exposed on social networks. The judge gave him 3 years in jail but he got out of prison, since he served his sentence with community work.

When the video circulated with his face, that of his accomplice (a woman) and of an 8-year-old girl who was forced to steal, people recognized him and identified him as “Kevin”, the thief of shopping centers in San Salvador, Santa Tecla, Antiguo Cuscatlán and the west of the country.

On that occasion, he stated that the girl he used for his misdeeds was his niece and that the videos where he was seen stealing were released, in revenge, by his former life partner, with whom he had ended a relationship since he was 21 years old.

“This person is lined with money, he even tried to kill me once. That my ex-husband told me that he was going to defame me anyway, he told me that he was going to make me fire, ”she confessed then.

Merino Beltrán has been in prison on several occasions.