Gas Price Up $600; now the average cost per gallon is $11,767

As of the date, May 3, the price of a gallon of gasoline rises 600 pesos, the ministries of Finance and Mines and Energy notified. Meanwhile, the cost of Diesel or Acpm, remains stable at 9 thousand 065 pesos.

With this adjustment, the highest since the gradual increase policy began, the average cost of fuel went from $11,167 to $11,767.

In the city of Bogotá, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline rises to $12,173, the highest in the country, followed by Medellín ($12,111) and Cali ($12,111). Meanwhile, in Pasto, the capital of Nariño, it continues with the cheapest price: $9,916 per gallon.

The ministries of Finance and Mines and Energy explained that the adjustment of 600 pesos was determined taking into account the dynamics of international oil prices and to reduce the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which, According to Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, it amounts to 36 billion pesos. with RSF

