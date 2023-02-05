Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan, and in compliance with the constitutional and legal mission, soldiers of the National Army, in an inter-institutional work with the Technical Corps of Investigation of the Attorney General’s Office, managed to counteract the chain of extortion that affects the inhabitants of the municipality of Bello, Antioquia.

The incident occurred in the township of San Félix, when subjects alleged to be members of Los Pachely noticed the presence of the soldiers and, according to what was reported, immediately attacked the integrity of the soldiers, who, in the reaction, resulted in a death in the development of military operations and the captured was wounded.

It should be noted that the captured person who was injured was immediately givenThey gave first aid, managing to stabilize him and then transfer him to a hospital in the municipality.

During the procedure, a pistol-type firearm was seized, which was left at the disposal of the competent authorities to continue the prosecution process.

The Military Gaula will continue to be present to combat the crimes of kidnapping and extortion, as well as take care of the patrimony and freedom of the inhabitants of the Aburrá Valley.