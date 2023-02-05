Home News Gaula Militar Antioquia captures a member of Los Pachely
News

Gaula Militar Antioquia captures a member of Los Pachely

by admin
Gaula Militar Antioquia captures a member of Los Pachely

Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan, and in compliance with the constitutional and legal mission, soldiers of the National Army, in an inter-institutional work with the Technical Corps of Investigation of the Attorney General’s Office, managed to counteract the chain of extortion that affects the inhabitants of the municipality of Bello, Antioquia.

The incident occurred in the township of San Félix, when subjects alleged to be members of Los Pachely noticed the presence of the soldiers and, according to what was reported, immediately attacked the integrity of the soldiers, who, in the reaction, resulted in a death in the development of military operations and the captured was wounded.

It should be noted that the captured person who was injured was immediately givenThey gave first aid, managing to stabilize him and then transfer him to a hospital in the municipality.

During the procedure, a pistol-type firearm was seized, which was left at the disposal of the competent authorities to continue the prosecution process.

The Military Gaula will continue to be present to combat the crimes of kidnapping and extortion, as well as take care of the patrimony and freedom of the inhabitants of the Aburrá Valley.

See also  Landslide in Ischia, the ultras want to leave to shovel mud: "Blocked due to danger of looting"

You may also like

The murderer of a renowned Colombian journalist is...

De-escalation of violence despite the massacres

the public bathroom of samarian citizens

New call from the Prosecutor’s Office to President...

There are more than 400 daily fires that...

Video: Taxi driver rebelled against Hugo Ospina and...

They are looking for a young man who...

Air Force confirmed balloon incursion above 55,000 feet

They detect a second Chinese spy balloon that...

The most recent and stunning photo session of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy