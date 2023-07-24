Gender identity – a culture war that only knows losers

Once a year. According to the planned self-determination law by Family Minister Lisa Paus, it should be possible to officially change first names and gender entries in the future.

Going to the registry office is enough, any evidence, certificates or a plausible appearance are not provided. The ordinance is intended to replace the Transsexuals Act, which has been in force since 1981, which requires two independent reports for a gender change, which confirm that the desire for a change is convincing and permanent.

However, because it does not take sufficient account of the right to self-determination, the Federal Constitutional Court called on the legislature to think of something new. So the change should be condition-free from now on.

Self-determination law brings with it several problems

The draft law should have been presented to the cabinet before the summer recess, but just before the deadline, Home Secretary Nancy Faeser suddenly realized the obvious, namely that the change of identity, which would automatically accompany a change of gender, would also benefit criminals of all kinds.

So the cabinet vote was postponed again. It’s not the only problem the Self-Determination Act poses. Shouldn’t you have found out who you are after the second change at the latest?

If you haven’t figured it out, don’t you have completely different problems? And who actually benefits if a biological male who looks like a man and acts like one can force the public to refer to him as a woman in the future?

Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to 10,000 euros. While the legal situation is being discussed on the one hand, the number of trans children is rising sharply in almost every western country.

In the US, camps are adamantly opposed

The London Tavistock Clinic, for example, which has looked after all children and adolescents in England who declare that they suffer from their biological sex since 1989, only registered 210 new patients in 2011. In 2021, 3,585 young people with gender dysphoria came forward. What is particularly strange is that the majority of these were adolescent girls.

A group of people in which the phenomenon rarely occurred in the past. How can this development be explained? Trans activists consider the very question to be deeply hostile to trans. You are what you say you are. no doubts. The mood is heated.

In the USA in particular, the camps are inexorably opposed. The Republicans are using the moment to reintroduce homophobic rhetoric, which they thought had long been outdated.

Democrats condemn any criticism of trans activists for fear of discrimination. Both sides outdo each other with shrill demands that have even shrill consequences.

The fact that they can’t even agree on a definition of the categories they’re talking about doesn’t make things any better. Sex or Gender For example: What is gender? Is it biologically determined or not? Are there two of them or more?

Money sold his experiment as a success

This lack of clarity is favored by the fact that gender means “sex” in English and because of the double meaning, the more innocuous but not quite as precise word “gender” was used, which then developed a life of its own.

This development was decisively pushed by the New Zealand sex researcher John Money, who taught at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore from the 1950s. He firmly believed that gender was merely a social construct.

However, he had no chance to prove his theory – until 1967, when the distraught parents of twins Bruce and Brian Reimer approached him. They hoped that he would be the last resort for little Bruce, whose penis was severed at the age of eight months after an unsuccessful circumcision. Money suggested neutering Bruce, giving him some sort of vagina, and then raising him as Brenda.

Unless someone told him he was born a boy, he would grow up a happy girl with the right hormones in time for puberty.

In scientific publications, Money sold his experiment as a success, until Bruce Reimer exposed the swindle at the end of the nineties: Despite his upbringing and hormones, he had never felt like a girl for a second.

Entire debate has become a struggle over language

Because the parents could not bear the child’s suffering, they told him the truth when he was 14. In 2004, he shot himself in the skull with a sawed-off shotgun. Money’s attempt had failed, but the term “gender identity” he coined had long been in the world and is still very popular today. It also appears as a gender identity in the Self-Determination Act.

But what exactly is he describing? If you listen to trans activists, gender identity is a wondrous thing. On the one hand it is socially constructed, but on the other hand it is a kind of essence or soul; it is changeable and fluid, but then also manifest again.

So it’s sort of a feeling indistinguishable from a claim, so it has to be an ideological concept with religious tinges. A meaningful discussion is also made more difficult by the fact that terms are introduced whose definition remains vague at best.

The entire debate has turned into a battle over language that has so far only known losers. The greatest collateral damage is transsexuals, of all people, i.e. the people it is supposed to be about. Before the rapid rise in spontaneous gender dysphoria among adolescents about ten years ago, it was estimated that about one in 30,000 men and one in 100,000 women suffer from their sex characteristics.

Where there is no disorder, there is no need for therapy

The disorder was as rare as it was serious and had no other form of treatment than enabling those affected to live in the opposite sex. They would have liked to have continued to do this in peace and quiet. But then came the activists, whose influential organizations had actually achieved everything with the introduction of same-sex marriage. What you should do?

Close the books and go home? Or are you looking for new tasks? So trans became her new thing. Fortunately, what was once transsexuality was renamed gender incongruence by the WHO in 2018, removing it from the list of mental disorders.

Where there is no disorder, there is no need for therapy. And so all the children and young people who suddenly came up with the idea of ​​being trans were confirmed in their self-diagnosis. Trans has become an unquestionable identity, with sometimes dramatic consequences.

Californian Kayla Lovdahl was 11 when she was confronted with transsexuality on social media and then told her parents that she was a boy. She was 12 when a doctor she’d never seen before shared her assessment 75 minutes later and prescribed puberty blockers. She was just 13 when her breasts were amputated. Today she is 18 and trying to live as a girl again.

Trans activists speak of “genocide”

She is one of many detransitioners and has since sued her doctors. Lawsuits are pending at London’s Tavistock Clinic from over 1,000 families whose children received irreversible gender reassignment treatment without counseling. The online group of detransitioners on the online platform Reddit has over 48,000 members.

Their stories all read the same: after just a few visits, therapists gave them the diagnosis trans and overlooked eating disorders, autism, depression, influence from social media, trauma from sexual violence, peer pressure or just general discomfort in their own bodies thanks to the onset of puberty.

The fact that entire circles of friends claimed to be trans didn’t seem to bother anyone. But the backlash has begun. In the USA, 19 states have now severely restricted or completely banned the gender reassignment treatment of minors.

The trans activists speak of a “genocide” against trans people, others call it child protection. Activists warn of an increased risk of suicide, but in fact there are no statistics to support this claim.

Mothers give birth, women menstruate

Sweden, for example, should provide the figures, where gender reassignment treatment for children was stopped a year and a half ago – but no increase has yet been noticed. Finland, Norway, Great Britain and France have also come to the conclusion that puberty blockers and the amputation of various parts of the body do more harm than good.

And in Germany? According to the planned law, if parents refuse medical measures, children over the age of 14 can even turn to the family court, which will then decide for them. The draft law is full of ideas on how public institutions and society should regulate their dealings with trans people. Who decides in the pool shower? The lifeguards! In the sauna?

The operators! In the public toilet? Maybe the other people who want to go to the bathroom! In women’s sport, it should be up to the associations how they proceed. From cycling to swimming to weightlifting, biological men are now competing against women, and even in martial arts men are allowed to hit women in the interest of equality.

In the realm of language, there is a similar drastic crackdown on anything feminine in the name of inclusion. Mothers give birth, women menstruate. British charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, which cares for women with cervical cancer, is proposing replacing the word vagina with “bonus hole,” while queer advocacy group Rainbow & Co. writes that the correct definition of lesbian is “non-men.”

“It’s just as impossible for a man to be a lesbian as it is to get pregnant”

Patriarchy 2.0 Meanwhile, trans activists reinterpret homosexuality as being attracted not to one’s own gender but to someone who claims to have one’s gender identity.

There are even men on lesbian dating apps who profess to be women and expect lesbian women to have sex with them – and yell “discrimination” when none of them want it. “It’s just as impossible for a man to be a lesbian as it is to get pregnant,” Norwegian filmmaker Tonje Gjevjon wrote on Facebook, prompting her to face three years in prison for hate speech.

The LGB part of the alleged LGBTQ rainbow community is beginning to realize that they are dealing with a movement that is aggressively reviving outdated role models. Are boys who play with dolls and girls who climb trees the same as trans, activists suggest?

Maybe they’re lesbian or gay, maybe they’re straight, maybe they just don’t care what they are and they’re given time to draw the knife. According to experience, gender dysphoria among young people subsides in 80 percent after puberty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

