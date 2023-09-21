General Eliecer Camacho, supports Camilo Quiroz’s security proposal

Major General Eliecer Camacho, former commander of the Bogotá Police and the Metropolitan Police of Valle de Aburrá, supports the security proposal of the candidate for Mayor of Valledupar Camilo Quiroz.

The security expert shared his experience, after having worked alongside Quiroz Hinojosa, on national defense matters, guaranteeing that strategies such as safe zones, citizen participation networks and implementation of cutting-edge technology for security surveillance the city, have been successful in other regions of the country.

“I am very pleased to know that a professional with all the capabilities in security matters, who was an advisor in the Ministry of Defense, is articulating strategies that have worked at the national level to achieve a Valledupar without fear,” said the Major General.

In General Camacho’s career, the important advances in international cooperation achieved in his capacity as Police Attaché in Spain, recognized as one of the best officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol Dijín, where he spent almost a decade, stand out.

