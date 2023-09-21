Home » General Eliecer Camacho, supports Camilo Quiroz’s security proposal
News

General Eliecer Camacho, supports Camilo Quiroz’s security proposal

by admin
General Eliecer Camacho, supports Camilo Quiroz’s security proposal

Major General Eliecer Camacho, former commander of the Bogotá Police and the Metropolitan Police of Valle de Aburrá, supports the security proposal of the candidate for Mayor of Valledupar Camilo Quiroz.

The security expert shared his experience, after having worked alongside Quiroz Hinojosa, on national defense matters, guaranteeing that strategies such as safe zones, citizen participation networks and implementation of cutting-edge technology for security surveillance the city, have been successful in other regions of the country.

“I am very pleased to know that a professional with all the capabilities in security matters, who was an advisor in the Ministry of Defense, is articulating strategies that have worked at the national level to achieve a Valledupar without fear,” said the Major General.

In General Camacho’s career, the important advances in international cooperation achieved in his capacity as Police Attaché in Spain, recognized as one of the best officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol Dijín, where he spent almost a decade, stand out.

See also  Piedmont no longer has water, the regional alarm: "We cannot waste a single liter"

You may also like

Relic collector from Saarland finds birthday present for...

Corneille Nangaa warns of a parody of elections,...

United States and Ecuador Prepare Resolution for UN...

Analysts predict growth of 1.02% and inflation of...

Xi Jinping to Attend Opening Ceremony of 19th...

Barbecue evening in a relaxed atmosphere enabled exchange...

Gates Foundation honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awards winners and...

Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests Now Available for All...

General (r) Torres Escalante admitted his guilt in...

Dali Prefecture Launches National Science Popularization Day Activities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy