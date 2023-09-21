SBC Forum 2023: Exploring the Relevance of Health, Well-being, and Work-Life Balance in Today’s Business Environment

The SBC Forum Returns to Madrid with a Stronger Focus on Health, Well-being and Work-Life Balance

Madrid, Spain – The highly anticipated SBC Forum is set to return to Madrid on October 19, marking its fourth edition. As the only congress in Spain focused on health, well-being, and work-life balance, the event promises to be even more impactful this year, delving into topics that hold great relevance in today’s business world.

With people management becoming a fundamental pillar for the success of organizations in today’s competitive business landscape, the SBC Forum aims to address the growing significance of employee health, well-being, and work-life balance. The congress will kick off at 9 a.m. and conclude around 5 p.m., encompassing a full day of engaging discussions and networking opportunities.

The event will feature three key areas of focus: employee health, well-being, and work-life balance. Experts and industry leaders will explore the latest trends in employee care and share success stories from major companies within the Health, Well-being, and Conciliation field. Topics up for debate include mental health, mindfulness, job insecurity, senior talent promotion, neurofitness, and financial health.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presentation of the Acknowledgments SBC Forum, which aims to recognize individuals and business leaders committed to health, well-being, and conciliation at all levels. Winners will be awarded in each of the event’s blocks.

The SBC Forum will feature top-level speakers, including CEOs and Human Resources directors, along with specialists in health associated with the corporate world. Dr. Marisol Sanz, Health specialty director at Aon Spain, and Juan Miguel Bernat, Levante CF psychologist and director of New Level, Sports Psychology, will be among the esteemed speakers. Notable personalities such as comedian Manu Partida and Maria Cordon will also be present at the fourth edition.

In line with its mission to promote a healthier workforce, the SBC Forum will introduce a new addition to this year’s event – a healthy space at work. Attendees will receive valuable tips from a chef on how to adopt healthier diets to boost employee productivity.

Moreover, attendees can take advantage of a special offer, with a general ticket for the SBC Forum 2023 priced at just €59. This ticket provides access to the event, networking sessions, coffee breaks, an exclusive cocktail, a delicious lunch, and a cloakroom service for added convenience.

The SBC Forum 2023 is co-organized by RRHHDigital and the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH), with Aon as the main sponsor. Sponsors include Cigna, GiGroup, Isalud, Biwel, Mindgram, Gympass, and United Heroes. BYmyCAR Madrid is the official car of the event, and Tad Productions is a collaborator.

Don’t miss this amazing and healthy experience at the fourth edition of the SBC Forum. The event aims to guide organizations towards a healthier and happier workforce, resulting in increased productivity and organizational success. By focusing on various dimensions of health, including physical, emotional, social, and financial, attendees will gain valuable insights on how to make their companies healthier and more sustainable. Join top-level speakers, HR professionals, and health experts as they discuss innovative initiatives and strategies to promote comprehensive employee well-being.

Tickets for the SBC Forum 2023 are selling fast, so secure your spot today to avoid disappointment. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

