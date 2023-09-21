America Defeats Querétaro to Take the Lead in Liga MX 2023

Welcome to the exciting recap of the long-awaited match between America and Querétaro in the Opening 2023 of the Liga MX. This match, originally scheduled for Matchday 2, was finally played after being suspended due to the poor condition of the local playing field. The poor condition was a result of a musical concert that took place prior to the match, leaving the grass unable to recover in time.

Both teams entered the match knowing that a victory would put them at the top of the championship standings. The Eagles and the White Roosters faced each other at La Corregidora with high stakes on the line.

The match started with both teams showing determination and a strong desire to win. Querétaro took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from Zúñiga, taking advantage of a missed opportunity by America’s Quiñones. However, it was short-lived as America quickly responded in the 52nd minute with a goal from Valdés, equalizing the score. America continued to dominate the game, and in the 80th minute, Lichnovsky scored a goal to give America the lead.

Despite Querétaro’s efforts to equalize the score, America held on to their lead and secured the victory. With this win, America took the top spot in the Apertura 2023, leading Atlético San Luis by one point.

The match was filled with thrilling moments and notable performances from both teams. America showcased their strong attacking prowess, while Querétaro displayed resilience in defense. The match also saw some impactful substitutions, with players like Henry Martín and Leo Suárez making a significant impact for America.

Overall, it was an intense and well-fought match, with America ultimately emerging as the deserving winners. The victory sets them up as strong contenders in the Apertura 2023 and solidifies their position at the top of the championship standings.

Fans can expect more exciting matches and thrilling performances as the Apertura 2023 continues.

