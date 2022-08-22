Original title: Milestone!Verratti represented Paris Saint-Germain for the 250th time as the sixth man in the history of the top league team

Live it on August 22. In the third round of the Ligue 1, Paris challenged Lille away, Verratti started.

According to OPTA statistics, this game is the 250th Ligue 1 game that Verratti has played on behalf of Paris. He has also become the 6th player in team history to achieve this achievement in the top league. The first 5 are Pirol. Heat (371 games), Susic (286 games), Armand (285 games), Daleb (268 games) and Butts (253 games).

In Verratti’s first 249 Ligue 1 games for Paris Saint-Germain, the player contributed 7 goals and 42 assists.

