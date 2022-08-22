





A regiment of the Air Force Air Force—

Live ammunition training to test damage effectiveness

■ Ke Changjiang Ge Lechen

In early August, in the northwest Gobi, the heat wave was rolling, and a comprehensive course exercise of a certain regiment of the Air Force Air Force was underway.

With the roar of the engine, the fighter plane arrived in the mission airspace. The pilot Huang Runkai used the airborne equipment to find the target first, and quickly returned the target position information, waiting for further instructions.

When the attack command came, Huang Runkai adjusted the attack line while keeping an eye on the changes in various parameters. He seized the opportunity to launch the missile, and a flash of fire appeared, successfully hitting the target.

“Stay high and evaluate the effect.” At this time, thick smoke billowed and the target was completely obscured. The pilot adjusts the aircraft attitude and cuts in from the side to find the best viewing angle. Relevant personnel immediately assessed the target and reported to their superiors that it was judged as “severe damage”.

The regiment leader introduced that the exercise was organized around actual combat processes such as reconnaissance and surveillance, target strike, and damage assessment, focusing on verifying the full-element closed-loop combat effectiveness and achieving the expected goals.

In addition, the regiment has also formed a variety of capabilities such as rapid deployment and coordinated strikes through innovative tactics and tactics, laying a solid foundation for effectively carrying out various tasks.