Snap has announced a partnership with HBO Max on a series of AR-based Snapchat filters to celebrate the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, The Dragon Family. These include a new selfie filter and world filter, as well as several Landmarker filters to immerse users in the show’s fantasy world.

It is understood that each of these AR filters will be available through Lens Carousel during the show’s premiere on August 21. Among them, the world filter uses sky segmentation technology to fill the sky with terrifying flying beasts. And the selfie filter can turn the user into a fire-breathing dragon.

As for Landmarker Lenses, the company enlists help from top Snapchat creators from around the world to create high-quality location-based experiences.

Snap said the filters will be available around the world, including Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East and North Africa, North America and other regions. This filter can be accessed through Lens Carousel in the app.

It is reported that “Dragon Family” is a prequel to the popular American TV series “Game of Thrones”, adapted from George RR Martin’s “Fire and Blood” novel. Anyone who has read the A Song of Ice and Fire novel or Game of Thrones knows that House Targaryen is a very famous family, known for their special connection with dragons.

