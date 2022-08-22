Home Entertainment Snap collaborates with HBO Max to launch “Dragon Family” series of AR filters – yqqlm
Entertainment

Snap collaborates with HBO Max to launch “Dragon Family” series of AR filters – yqqlm

by admin
Snap collaborates with HBO Max to launch “Dragon Family” series of AR filters – yqqlm

　　Snap has announced a partnership with HBO Max on a series of AR-based Snapchat filters to celebrate the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, The Dragon Family. These include a new selfie filter and world filter, as well as several Landmarker filters to immerse users in the show’s fantasy world.

　　

　　It is understood that each of these AR filters will be available through Lens Carousel during the show’s premiere on August 21. Among them, the world filter uses sky segmentation technology to fill the sky with terrifying flying beasts. And the selfie filter can turn the user into a fire-breathing dragon.

　　As for Landmarker Lenses, the company enlists help from top Snapchat creators from around the world to create high-quality location-based experiences.

　　

　　Snap said the filters will be available around the world, including Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East and North Africa, North America and other regions. This filter can be accessed through Lens Carousel in the app.

　　It is reported that “Dragon Family” is a prequel to the popular American TV series “Game of Thrones”, adapted from George RR Martin’s “Fire and Blood” novel. Anyone who has read the A Song of Ice and Fire novel or Game of Thrones knows that House Targaryen is a very famous family, known for their special connection with dragons.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  TEAM G-SHOCK debuts in shock, opening a new chapter in the golden age_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Traditional cultural IP film and television: the “face...

‘The Last of Us’ First Trailer Unveiled –...

Interesting, inspiring, truth-seeking, speculative wisdom, and creating a...

The movie “Hometown” showing the touching story on...

When it comes to the tired beauty Qi...

Today in History | Danish realist writer Henrik...

In 2022, short video users will be inseparable...

The presence and absence of the director, the...

A neck line is 10 years old and...

The 12th Beijing International Film Festival ended and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy