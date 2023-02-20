Home News General is accused of alleged sexual harassment in the National Army
General is accused of alleged sexual harassment in the National Army

General is accused of alleged sexual harassment in the National Army

The The Attorney General of the Nation announced that the retired general Yuber Armando Aranguren Rodríguez is formally accusedwho would be the alleged person responsible for crimes of sexual harassment within the National Army, would have taken advantage of this because of his position of power that he held within the institution.

“The facts investigated began in July 2018, and lasted until September of the same year. The evidence shows that the officer, while he served as commander of the Twenty-seventh Brigade of the National Army, in Mocoa (Putumayo), apparently sexually harassed and carried out other improper actions against one of his subordinates,” he said. a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Among what was revealed by the investigations, it was determined that the retired general took advantage of his situation of superiority in office to persecute, harass and besiege a second lieutenant with which he sought sexual purposes that were not being agreed with the victim.

These facts would have been reported to the Gender Office of the National Army, a process with which it was established that the retaliation against the actions of the criminal in that division was to transfer him to another unit, however, the sanctions by the entity were not greater. .

“According to the investigation led by a prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice, which was followed with a differential gender approach, the retired general would have used his position and superiority of authority,” established the investigative body of the prosecution.

The legal process against the uniformed officer has already begun, with which the trials to determine the guilt of the retired general will take place starting in June of this year.

