[Geographic Review Line]Changbai Times Review: Strive to draw the largest concentric circles of the patriotic united front in the new era

  1. [Geographic Review Line]Changbai Times Review: Strive to draw the largest concentric circles of the patriotic united front in the new era_Domestic News_News Center_CJN.cn Yangtze River Network
  2. Xi Jinping’s New United Front Strategy: Use Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas forces to win people’s hearts, support “non-public ownership”, and do a good job in cyber warfare RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Xi Jinping: We must give full play to the role of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan united front work in winning people’s hearts​ Sin Chew Daily
  4. Gathering people’s hearts and strength, Xi Jinping emphasizes making good use of this “important magic weapon”–Exclusive article-Chinese Communist Party News People
  5. Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front Work Conference to promote the united struggle of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to gather great power for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation Oriental Outlook Weekly
  6. See full coverage on Google News
