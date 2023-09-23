Geopark inaugurated the “Cuéntame” office in Tauramena to dialogue with communities – news

This is the most important event in prevention in 2023. In this territory, it is led by Risk Management of the Casanare Government.

Thirteen municipalities of Casanare have confirmed their participation in the National Emergency Response Drill, a crucial event to test preparation and response capacity in critical situations.

The municipalities registered so far are the following: Nunchía, Villanueva, Pore, San Luis de Palenque, Tauramena, Yopal, Maní, Monterrey, Sabanalarga, Orocué, Paz de Ariporo, La Salina and Recetor. Each of these territories will play a fundamental role in simulating emergency situations.

Most municipalities will recreate emergencies derived from a Strong Earthquake: care for the injured, collapse of structures, fires, landslides, among others. In the case of Recetor, the exercise will be carried out by torrential avenue (avalanche), taking into account the emergencies originating from these characteristics, by the lava paws pipe.

The National Emergency Response Drill will take place on October 4 at 10:00 am “This initiative seeks to strengthen the response capacity of communities and authorities in crisis situations, with the aim of saving lives and protecting heritage,” said Arvey Méndez, Departmental Director of Risk Management.

Let us remember that public and private entities that wish to participate must register with the Mayor’s Office of their municipality.

Source: Casanare Governorate

