F1 Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen takes pole, then Piastri and Norris. Ferrari are bad: 4th place for Leclerc, 6th Sainz

The neon lights of Suzuka International Circuit illuminate an increasingly tight competition. The Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix is preparing to sprint, with the riders committed not only to conquering the podium but also to gaining points for the world championship. So far, qualifying has not disappointed, offering spectacle and suspense: now all eyes are on the race. The traffic lights will go off when it is 7:00 am in Italy on Sunday 24 September. Once again, Max Verstappen will start from pole, followed by the two McLarens. Here is the entire starting grid.

Max Verstappen alla Pole Position

Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing once again took pole position in the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, marking his ninth pole of the season with a time of 1’28″877. Verstappen dominated the qualifying session, leading Oscar Piastri’s McLaren by more than half a second (+0″581) and that of Lando Norris (+0″616): “It was an incredible weekend, especially in qualifying when you can push to the limit it’s truly a wonderful feeling – commented the Dutchman -. We are returning from a negative weekend in Singapore but already from the preparation for the GP we believed that this would be a track for us – continued the Red Bull driver – From the first lap however we went very well, we found some improvements here and there. Getting pole here is fantastic.”

Ferrari: Leclerc and Sainz in the second and third row

Scuderia Ferrari made a surprising return to qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc placed fourthWhile Carlos Sainz is sixth. Between the two reds, the other Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took fifth place.

Mercedes: Hamilton and Russell in the Top Ten

The two Mercedes, driven by Lewis Hamilton e George Russell, qualified in seventh and eighth place respectively. The top ten is completed by AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda and the Aston Martin Fernando Alonso.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

