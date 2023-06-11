German technology seeks to extract plastic waste from the sea

Environmental pollution is one of the problems that is putting our planet at riskand the community Scientific research is increasingly concerned about the repercussions that this phenomenon brings with it.

That is why, Several scientific centers are looking for a solution to stop this problem, and now with artificial intelligence the methods are becoming more efficient.

Also read: World Environment Day: actions to preserve the planet

The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) is developing an intelligence systemwhich uses sensors to detect plastic waste found in the sea and makes them float on the surface of the sea.

The main objective of this project is to constantly track waste found in the sea, in order to prevent this problem from continuing to affect humanity.

“We want to make this tool available to authorities, citizens and organizations for a better protection of the environment”, says Professor Oliver Zielinski, head of the DFKI research area.

Previously, the DKFI carried out a project similar to this, it was in 2021 where an island that was contaminated by plastic was inspected. In the development of the plan a plane flew over the area at more than 1000 meters from the field, there the German scientists took data on the amount of waste there is.

“We hope to have a working prototype by the end of the project in March 2025,” said the project leader.

According to the United Nations, the number of waste contamination in the sea is increasing, and it is estimated that there is an average of 13 million tons of this material located in the deep waters.

Pollution: A problem that does not stop

According to statistics of Greenpeace (An international environmental and peace organization), reports that plastic waste is found in all seas, and that its consequences significantly affect the species that reside there.

Besides: Robot faints after a long day at work

“Because plastic is very persistent and easily dispersed, we can find plastics in all corners of the planet, from the Arctic to the Antarctic.” It is read in the middle.

Besides, Greenpeace revealed the permanent impact generated by carelessness and the deterioration of the environment when there is no ecological awareness. Finally, the activist magazine reported that 80% of the waste we find in the sea comes from land, while the remaining 20% ​​comes from maritime activity.