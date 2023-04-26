Germany ends the evacuation of its nationals from Sudan, and Britain evacuates between 200 and 300

Today, Wednesday, the German Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter that the evacuation mission from Sudan had been completed, and that more than 700 people had been transferred out of the country, including about 200 German citizens.

For her part, British Home Secretary Soella Braverman said today, Wednesday, that Britain had evacuated between 200 and 300 of its citizens from Sudan, adding that an “intensive operation” was underway to help the stranded Britons there.

“We expect that approximately 200 to 300 people have been transferred from Sudan on the last few flights, but we are now starting a large-scale operation,” she added in media statements.

A spokesman for the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday that a British Royal Air Force passenger plane with about 40 civilians on board landed on the island of Cyprus, on Tuesday.

Britain began evacuating its citizens on a large scale yesterday, in the wake of other countries expelling their citizens from Sudan, where violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed hundreds and stranded foreigners there.

According to government estimates, about 4,000 Britons are stuck in Sudan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

