Home » Germany ends the evacuation of its nationals from Sudan, and Britain evacuates between 200 and 300
News

Germany ends the evacuation of its nationals from Sudan, and Britain evacuates between 200 and 300

by admin
Germany ends the evacuation of its nationals from Sudan, and Britain evacuates between 200 and 300

Today, Wednesday, the German Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter that the evacuation mission from Sudan had been completed, and that more than 700 people had been transferred out of the country, including about 200 German citizens.

For her part, British Home Secretary Soella Braverman said today, Wednesday, that Britain had evacuated between 200 and 300 of its citizens from Sudan, adding that an “intensive operation” was underway to help the stranded Britons there.

“We expect that approximately 200 to 300 people have been transferred from Sudan on the last few flights, but we are now starting a large-scale operation,” she added in media statements.

A spokesman for the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday that a British Royal Air Force passenger plane with about 40 civilians on board landed on the island of Cyprus, on Tuesday.

Britain began evacuating its citizens on a large scale yesterday, in the wake of other countries expelling their citizens from Sudan, where violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed hundreds and stranded foreigners there.

According to government estimates, about 4,000 Britons are stuck in Sudan.

See also  Finland's social democrats lose election

You may also like

Business horoscope – for whom the last week...

Government seeks to promote the Buenaventura-Barranquilla train

֪ʶȨ | ÿ˿ڸ߼ֵרӵ14.4–

False works of art discovered and seized, one...

Address of May 1 in Ankara Has Been...

Fabián Goméz, a journalist with a vocation for...

International Restoration Exhibition: news and appointments 2023 –...

From Urfa farmer to AKP deputies: We didn’t...

2,616 families from Neiva benefited from housing projects

The city’s economic situation analysis meeting in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy