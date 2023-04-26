Dialogues advance to reactivate the border between Colombia and Venezuela – news

With the objective of generating strategies and work plans that strengthen and stimulate the reactivation of the border between Colombia and Venezuela, and benefit the vulnerable population of Arauca, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) participated in an inter-institutional visit to the municipalities of Arauca and Arauquita, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migration Colombia.

Wilkien Ramírez, Assistant Manager of Border Protection; Narda Martínez, sectional manager of the ICA in Arauca, and authorities such as Invima, DIAN, the Ministry of Transportation, the National Planning Department, the Ministry of Defense, among others.

The day began with the Border Dialogues for Life, which brought together more than 900 people and its main objective was to create spaces for interaction with the host and migrant communities, to solve their concerns and establish joint actions that contribute to their well-being and quality of life.

From the ICA, the institutional work carried out on the border with Venezuela to prevent the introduction of pests and diseases that affect the sanitary status of the country was explained, and the participants were encouraged to generate new productive systems in the region, to increase development economic family and department. Likewise, the importance of complying with ICA regulations and not illegally marketing agricultural products between both countries was stressed.

Additionally, a tour of the border crossing of the José Antonio Páez bridge was carried out, together with national, regional and local authorities, to reach agreements that benefit the provision of services from the different entities and strengthen control over the entry and exit of people and products of the country.

Finally, the municipality of Arauquita was visited to address sectoral problems for the migrant and border population, in terms of infrastructure, security, health, foreign trade and transportation.

As a result of this visit, commitments were established by all entities, and ICA will continue to work for a competitive, equitable and peaceful field.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA)

Related