Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation and share the great glory of national rejuvenation_Guangming.com

Author: Commentator of People’s Daily

“Compatriots on both sides of the strait communicate and make friends through the Straits Forum, deepen friendship, improve well-being, and get closer and closer.” Exchanges, deepening cross-strait integration and development continue to add vitality” “I hope that compatriots on both sides of the strait will jointly grasp the historical trend, adhere to the national righteousness, contribute to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland, and jointly create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation and share the great glory of national rejuvenation “.

The two sides of the strait are a family, building the Chinese dream together. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has put forward an overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era, providing fundamental guidelines and action guidelines for doing a good job in dealing with Taiwan in the new era. We adhere to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus”, promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, promote cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, benefit compatriots on both sides of the strait, and firmly grasp the leadership and initiative in the development of cross-strait relations. As the largest non-governmental exchange event with the widest scope and the deepest influence across the Taiwan Strait, the Straits Forum has always adhered to the positioning of “non-governmental, grass-roots, and extensive”, and has become an important platform for promoting extensive exchanges and promoting non-governmental exchanges and cooperation between the two sides of the Strait. This year’s Straits Forum continues the theme of “expanding non-governmental exchanges and deepening integrated development”, highlighting the strong public opinion foundation of cross-strait exchanges, promoting non-governmental cooperation to achieve fruitful results, and promoting cross-strait integration and development. Facts have fully proved that it is in the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait to uphold mutual benefit and win-win and deepen the economic and social integration and development of the two sides of the strait. Compatriots on both sides of the strait share the common pursuit of a better life and the unanimous yearning for closer and better cross-strait relations. No one can stop them.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “The new journey of Chinese-style modernization has bright prospects. The country and the nation are good, and compatriots on both sides of the strait will be good. We will continue to respect, care for and benefit Taiwan compatriots, continue to promote cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and deepen cross-strait integration in various fields. development, jointly promote Chinese culture, and promote the spiritual harmony of compatriots on both sides of the strait.” The fundamental purpose of deepening cross-strait integration and development is to enhance the family ties and well-being of compatriots on both sides of the strait, and to realize the yearning of compatriots on both sides of the strait for a better life. From continuous improvement of cross-strait economic and trade cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, energy resource exchange, and common industry standards, to continuous improvement of systems and policies to protect the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, we will strive to create a better life for Taiwan compatriots, especially Taiwanese youth, who come to the mainland to study, work, start businesses, and live. Good conditions, and then continue to hold a variety of exchange activities such as the Strait Youth Festival, the Cross-Strait Folk Culture Festival, and the Strait Tourism Expo… Driven by a series of policy measures to promote integration by accommodation, integration by favor, and integration by emotion, Cross-strait exchanges and cooperation have deepened, and common interests have become more extensive, opening a new chapter in cross-strait integration and development.

The journey of the avenue and the direction of the people are unstoppable. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “As long as it is conducive to improving the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, as long as it is conducive to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, as long as it is conducive to safeguarding the overall interests of the Chinese nation, we will do our best to do it well. The majority of Taiwan compatriots benefit more from the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, so that all of us Chinese can live a better life.” Looking into the future, our principles and policies to promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations will not change, and promote cross-strait exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit. The pragmatic measures to win will not change, the sincere enthusiasm for uniting Taiwan compatriots to work together will not weaken, and the firm will to stop “Taiwan independence” separatist plots will not waver. Chinese people on both sides of the strait and sons and daughters of China at home and abroad grasp the general trend of history, stick to the righteousness of the nation, meet each other halfway, go hand in hand, and jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland.

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. Realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese people, and it is the meaning of the topic of national rejuvenation. The policy of “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” is the best way to achieve cross-strait reunification, and it is most beneficial to compatriots on both sides of the strait and the Chinese nation. On the new journey, we insist on uniting the majority of Taiwan compatriots, resolutely support the patriotic and unified forces on the island, resolutely oppose “Taiwan independence” secession and external interference, maintain the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, continue to expand cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, and continue to deepen cross-strait integration and development , promote compatriots on both sides of the strait to work together to create a bright future for the reunification of the motherland and national rejuvenation.

[

责编：李彬 ]