Home » Germany increases humanitarian aid to Palestinians by 38 million | 11/11/23
News

Germany increases humanitarian aid to Palestinians by 38 million | 11/11/23

by admin
Germany increases humanitarian aid to Palestinians by 38 million | 11/11/23

RAMALLAH (dpa-AFX) – Germany is increasing its humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories by a further 38 million euros in view of the suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this on Saturday after a conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtaje in Ramallah in the West Bank. This means that Germany will make a total of over 160 million euros available for the Palestinian territories this year.

“Every life is worth the same. And every person in Israel and every person in Palestine has a right to live in peace and security,” emphasized the Green politician. The humanitarian breaks are an important first step for the people of Gaza. “These must be further expanded,” demanded the Federal Foreign Minister. The hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip in particular must also have security of supply.

In the evening (local time) Baerbock wanted to meet Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and opposition leader Jair Lapid in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. A conversation was also planned with the opposition politician Benny Gantz, who is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet.

Baerbock’s trip will focus on the situation of the hostages in the hands of the Islamist Hamas, the humanitarian situation of civilians in the Gaza Strip and a possible future peace through a two-state solution. Baerbock is in Israel and the Middle East region for the third time since the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th./bk/DP/mis

See also  He was the priest who spoke to young people, but also a writer and poet: Don Remigio Tosoratti, the Knight of the scouts, died

You may also like

When did the city rush start? Dive into...

Police captured a criminal gang accused of kidnapping...

300,000 euros loan and 30-year term: That’s how...

New Air Route Connects Houston, USA to Holguín,...

Elmer Canales Rivera, alias ‘El Crook de Hollywood’,...

Sports support yes, but not like this

Analysis of Current Market Trends and Projections for...

Israel announced “tactical” break and Gaza escape routes

“Teaching Unity, guarantee in the defense of their...

Survivor of U.S. mass shootings finds peace in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy