This January 22, China celebrates its New Year dedicated to the Water Rabbit, a sign of longevity, peace and prosperity.

For this reason, the Chinese embassy, ​​the Ecci University and the Bogotá Film Festival joined forces to offer a Chinese film exhibition, from February 2 to 5, at the Crisanto Luque Theater, located at Calle 20 #9-45in Bogota.

The festival is an appetizer of what will be the 40th edition of Bogotain addition to celebrating the 43rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Colombia and China.

The Chinese New Year, also known as “Spring Festival”, means for the Chinese the beginning of a new cycle. It is the most important traditional festivity for this culture and summons millions of people: it is estimated that one sixth of the world population celebrates it.

The opening film will be “Hello, Li Huanying” (“Hello, Mom”), which will be screened on February 2, at 6:00 in the afternoon. The next day you can see Zhang Yimou’s “Cliff Walkers”, based on Quan Yongxian’s script.

Then he Saturday February 4, at 5:00 in the afternoon, it will be the turn of “My people, my country” by Chen Kaige, /Zhang Yibai /Guan. An anthology film consisting of seven short stories directed by several different directors, which are based on seven moments since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Meanwhile he February 5thAt 11:00 a.m., Wan Laimin’s “Riot in the Sky,” an animated film about the life of the monkey king Sun Wukong, will be broadcast.

On the same day, Xie Jin’s “Red Detachment of Women” will be screened at 1 pm. Later, at 3:00 pm it will be the turn of “Street Angel”, and finally, “Labourer’s Love”, by Zhang Shichuan, 1922, in black and white.