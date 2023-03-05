Home News Get to know the Valledupar parks where there will be candy sales during Holy Week
Get to know the Valledupar parks where there will be candy sales during Holy Week

by admin
The Secretariat of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism of Valledupar, announced through its social networks that the Fair ‘Valledupar on everyone’s lips‘ returns this 2023 with the ‘Ruta del dulce’, which will be carried out at Easter time.

Thus, the sectoral reported that from April 1 to 8, people will be able to go to Alfonso López square, Los Algarrobillos park, First of May ParkGarupal park, Las Madres park, Ecce Homo cathedral, La Provincia park and Lineal Guatapurí park to taste the sweet preparations.

Likewise, he published that people who want to be part of the group of sellers can sign up at the following link. They must take into account that the registration will be valid only until March 10: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdC2NHaXg0wFj5C4dsEWCnNGc0liOtvRuGJF8JFppR1p_7HfQ/viewform

