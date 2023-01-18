Now the citizens of Medellín can obtain nine cadastral certificates in an agile, safe, timely and free manner through the district administration website without having to go to the La Alpujarra Administrative Center.

To obtain these documents it is necessary to follow these steps:

1. Go to the Medellín Mayor’s Office website (www.medellin.gov.co) and click on the “procedures and services” button.

2. Select the Cadastre option, in the drop-down menu.

3. Choose the certificate you want to obtain from the list of available options.

4. Follow the instructions and provide the necessary information.

It is important to note that some certificates may require the submission of additional documents. Therefore, it is advisable to review the specific instructions for each certificate to ensure that you meet all the requirements.

These certificates are of great importance in various aspects, for example, for mortgage loans, in carrying out real estate purchase and sale procedures and in obtaining construction permits.

“Today, citizens can acquire, free of charge, different cadastral certificates that can improve the times in their efforts. Among them are the socioeconomic stratification certificate, the nomenclature certificate, the cadastral property plan certificate, the certificate of owning and not owning assets, the property cadastral file, the lot cadastral file, the lot nomenclature certificate, the appraisal certificate and the certificate of registration”, affirmed the secretary of Management and Territorial Control, Andrea Salazar Jaramillo.