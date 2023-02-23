During Milano Moda Donna Giorgio Armani presented a preview of the new ‘Giorgio Armani – 10 Corso Como’ collection, made in denim fabric.

The second collaboration with the well-known concept store stems from the desire to work with a single material: denim. The entire collection, from blazers to dusters, blousons to shorts, to clean-cut pantsuits, is done in the famous blue canvas. The shapes are elongated, thin. The silhouette is supple. The intense blue of the unwashed denim but enhanced by the contrast with the soft cognac-colored leather that intervenes as a detail on each garment. The look is completed by the ‘la Prima’ boots and bag, also made in denim.

The selection is already available from 10 Corso Como and online, and will later also be available in the Giorgio Armani stores in via Sant’Andrea in Milan, New York Madison Avenue, Ginza Tower and Isetan in Tokyo, Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai; and by Tiziana Fausti in Bergamo.

The collection was presented in the installation ‘Mobilia Essay’ by the Italian artist Flavio Favelli with bright hangers and four large rubber-upholstered armchairs. Other armchairs by the artist will also be visible in the Giorgio Armani boutique in via Sant’Andrea, at Isetan in Tokyo and at Tiziana Fausti in Bergamo.

