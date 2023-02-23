by our correspondent

CLUJ This Lazio really looks like a Laziaretto. Qualification for the round of 16 Conference it is the only anti-virus. Sarri disembarks at Cluj with an unimaginable emergency that hadn’t been seen for some time: «This squad, like this, certainly cannot be competitive. We’re in trouble, we show up with 7-8 absences and I’m worried». The disqualification of Patric, the injuries of Romagnoli, Radu and Pedro were not enough. Not even Milinkovic was enough in the pits for a cursed gastroenteritis from Sunday in Salerno. Sergej fails to recover. Not only that: surprisingly, Zaccagni also remained in the capital with the same attack at the last minute. Intestinal flu invaded Formello: Marcos Antonio also ended up in bed on Monday, luckily he left with the group, but still debilitated. Even part of the Primavera is not immune to the contagion: Sarri is forced to call goalkeeper Renzetti in place of Magro, Adamonis is not on the list. First call for the baby Ruggeri with Floriani-Mussolini and Bertini, now a fixed aggregate. The possibility of summoning Crespi in attack vanished in extremis because he too is in the pits.

WORD

Even those who reached Transylvania yesterday afternoon are not at their best. Marusic and Felipe Anderson are tired, they will grit their teeth at the Constantin Rdulescu stadium, in a bedlam version (16,000 spectators, sold out) to welcome the noble Lazio: «We hope that Petrescu is right to say that we will pass the round at 90%, but this percentage does not convince me. They are more accustomed on a physical level and also on this field, which I still expected worse than how I found it. There was ice a fortnight ago.’ It may be useful, but in the end it changes little. This match could not have been more uphill than that, also thanks to the skimpy 1-0 in the first leg at the Olimpico. All the fault of referee Pawson: «We could have had another partial now explains Sarri – and instead Cluj can believe us in the second leg, they will change their attitude at home. I have not seen who will direct this time, not even the nationality of the whistler. But at least I expect a suitable refereeing, even if I have been disappointed too many times».

AWAY

The biancoceleste turnover is necessary and announced. Woe to tell Maurizio that he hasn’t already started doing it: «It is said that we never change, but in the last three matches I have rotated 21 players», underlines the coach. Determined to reverse another negative trend, despite a halved workforce. Lazio have won only one European away game (against Lokomotiv Moscow) in the last 16, they haven’t found two successes in a row for 5 years (both against Marseille in 2018) and since March 2013 (against Stuttgart) in an elimination phase for the passage of the round: «We have some defects that come out more in Europe than in Italy. In Cups, if you get the wrong approach, you lose with everyone. I hope my players have learned that.” In reality, this looks like another group, finds a unique spirit in difficulties. The last two matches proved it, now we need a straight line: «Without thinking about a draw or certainly the final on 7 June. There are West Ham, Villareal, strong teams in this tournament». We will talk about it again – hopefully – when the real Lazio returns too.