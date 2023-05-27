Home » Giro: In Roglic penultimate stage and pink jersey – Friuli VG
News

Giro: In Roglic penultimate stage and pink jersey – Friuli VG

by admin
Giro: In Roglic penultimate stage and pink jersey – Friuli VG

Thomas loses 40″ from the Slovenian and has to give him the lead

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 27 – Slovenian Primoz Roglic has won the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia, an 18.6 kilometer time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, also taking the pink jersey of leader in the general classification.

The Slovenian, Olympic time trial gold medalist in Tokyo, ran today in 44’23” and preceded the Welshman Geraint Thomas by 40″ from whom he was 26″ behind in the standings and from whom he therefore removed the symbol of primacy. third place in today’s stage, at 42″, the Portuguese Joao Almeida (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy