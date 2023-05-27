Giro: In Roglic penultimate stage and pink jersey – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 27 – Slovenian Primoz Roglic has won the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia, an 18.6 kilometer time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, also taking the pink jersey of leader in the general classification.



The Slovenian, Olympic time trial gold medalist in Tokyo, ran today in 44’23” and preceded the Welshman Geraint Thomas by 40″ from whom he was 26″ behind in the standings and from whom he therefore removed the symbol of primacy. third place in today’s stage, at 42″, the Portuguese Joao Almeida (ANSA).

