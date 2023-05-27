Extraordinary session of the KS Government due to the traffic accident at Marin Dvor | Info

The President of the Sarajevo Canton Government, Nihad Uk, said that he would personally insist that new locations in that city be covered by cameras

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

He announced an extraordinary session of the Government for tomorrow regarding the traffic accident at Marijin Dvor in which one girl was killed and two others were injured.

Uk said that the Government of the Canton is doing and will do everything to make wild driving on the streets of Sarajevo a thing of the past.

He added that citizens’ concern for their lives and the lives of their children due to reckless drivers is justified.

“We currently have 51 cameras in Sarajevo Canton, and I will personally insist that new locations in the city be covered with new cameras, especially the places of accidents like the one last night. The MUP of Sarajevo Canton will also receive new vehicles, and dozens of new police officers will soon start working.”pointed out Uk.

He stated that the sanctions for the returnees when it comes to traffic violations will be the most rigorous that the law allows.

“I am in constant contact with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Admir Katic, the Minister of Transport, Adnan Štet, and our police commissioner. We are agreeing on the measures we will take. We are also coordinating what is necessary with other levels of government.”UK added.

He pointed out that no one is spared from unscrupulous individuals, and promised that those in charge will not be spared.

The police handed over Armin Berberović (27), suspected of killing one and injuring two girls with a car in Marijin Dvor, to the Sarajevo Canton Prosecutor’s Office.

Berberović is suspected of having concealed a traffic accident in Ulica Maršala Tita at 11:30 p.m. last night in which a doctor employed at the Cantonal Health Center Azra Spahić (25) was killed, a girl SE (21) was seriously injured, and a girl SA (26) was in critical condition. .

(Srna)