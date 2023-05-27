How to use the remedy

If white coating has spread to the leaves of your plant, it’s probably the dreadful powdery mildew. But before you panic, we want to reassure you. Because if you act quickly, you can still save your plant. Especially when it comes to edible specimens (but not only), you naturally value environmental friendliness and want something that doesn’t harm your health, and you still have apple cider vinegar buzzing around in your back room… You can and should use apple cider vinegar above all Use powdery mildew? We explain.

True or false: which one can be treated?

Roses, but also cucumbers, are particularly often affected by the disease and this applies to the real and the fake alike. Is that the case with you too? Home remedies against powdery mildew are in demand! What about apple cider vinegar and how do you use it? Is it effective on both types or just one?

It is mainly powdery mildew that can be treated with the agent. Since this disease is usually not dangerous and the plant can thrive with it without any problems, control is not absolutely necessary. Still, apple cider vinegar is quite effective against powdery mildew. You can also use the home remedy against downy mildew. However, you should keep in mind that this disease is more stubborn.

You can find out the difference between real and downy mildew and other remedies here.

Use apple cider vinegar as a spray against mildew

What do you do against powdery mildew? Prepare a solution with the remedy! This is effective for light to moderate powdery mildew infestations, but for severe infestations stronger measures should be taken.

Prepare a liter of water in a spray bottle.

Add a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

Mix well.

In the evening, spray the leaves with the spray.

Repeat the process for several days in a row.

If you have downy mildew, you can also spray the solution twice a day. In any case, it is important that the plant is not exposed to strong sunlight afterwards, as this can cause burns. In the case of the downy mildew variant or a more severe infestation, you should also first cut off and discard the affected leaves (Not on the compost, but in the household waste!). In this case, the apple cider vinegar against powdery mildew is more likely to prevent it from spreading again.

Is the use of apple cider vinegar against powdery mildew allowed?

The law prohibits the use of vinegar on garden surfaces that are paved (paved, concrete, etc.), as it can get into the groundwater. But the agent should also be used with caution in other ways, because it can lead to acidic soil, which not only damages plants but also microorganisms. For this reason, it is advisable to cover the soil areas around the plant with a film during the treatment with apple cider vinegar against powdery mildew, which will catch the agent.

By the way, normal vinegar is also suitable against powdery mildew. However, its effect is stronger and the protective measures and rules mentioned above are all the more important.