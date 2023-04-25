Home » Gold stable page 1 – 04/25/2023
Gold stable page 1 – 04/25/2023

Gold stable page 1 – 04/25/2023

Gold prices improved from $1,983 to $1,989/oz in New York trading yesterday. This morning the price of gold continued to rise in trading in Shanghai and Hong Kong and is currently trading at $1,992/oz, which is $14/oz above the previous day’s level. North American gold mining stocks are stable. The Australian market remains closed this morning.

From the global financial crisis to the crack-up boom (catastrophe boom)

