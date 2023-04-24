Golfclub Dilly welcomes the golf stars of tomorrow

Austria’s golf talents are challenged on the Austrian Juniors Golf Tour powered by Bernd Wiesberger (AJGT) by young players from Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia and Switzerland.

More than 160 young people – girls and boys between the ages of ten and 18 – will be there in Windischgarsten from Friday, April 28th to Monday, May 1st. The tournament includes all competitions in the school and youth age group from under ten to the U18 class. In addition to the AJGT ranking tournaments, which are under the patronage of Austria’s successful golf pro Bernd Wiesberger, the youth and student championships as well as the youth and student matchplay championships are also held.

Jürgen Dilly-Schicklgruber is the club manager GC Dilly in Windischgarsten

Image: Max Habich



“We are proud and grateful to be able to hold such an important tournament of the Austrian Golf Association,” says Jürgen Dilly-Schicklgruber, Manager of the Dilly Golf Club. In recent years, the GC Dilly has been the venue for numerous ÖGV tournaments. Holding an AJGT tournament is not only an award for the in-house 18-hole golf course, but also brings added value for the region. “Parents accompany their children and get to know our beautiful national park region through golf over the four days.”

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper