Goma: more than 50 alleged bandits arrested as part of the “No stop” operation, presented to the press

About fifty alleged bandits were presented to the press on Thursday, May 25, by the deputy mayor of the city of Goma (North Kivu).

Armed with a firearm, military and other effects, they were arrested by the security services during a curfew, in two popular districts of the city. It was during the series of operations called “No stop”.

The mayor of Goma, Faustin Kapend Kamand, is delighted with the results of this operation launched a few days ago in the city. It aims to fight against growing urban crime and the depravity of morals.

This operation targeted brothels in the Mapendo and Kahembe neighborhoods.

Facing the press, the mayor of Goma, Faustin Kapend Kamand talks about the importance of this operation:

“Given the serious crime that shook the city of Goma, we were thinking of organizing some local operations in our different neighborhoods to fight against the depravity of morals and insecurity. When people start drinking strong alcoholic beverages and hemp early in the morning, this behavior has an impact on the daily lives of our compatriots. You saw the different types of drugs, a firearm that had just been presented, the military effects and the miscellaneous”.

The urban authority is particularly pleased with the collaboration of the population, which is actively denouncing these uncivil to the security services.

Faustin Kapend invites him to continue on this path, because, he said, “security is everyone’s business“.