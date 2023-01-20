Home News Good news! Jorge Giraldo, audiovisual producer of the Government, was discharged
Good news! Jorge Giraldo, audiovisual producer of the Government, was discharged

After having suffered an accident in the press van of the Government of Cesar, on the road of the township of Casacará, in Codazzi, on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 18, Jorge Giraldo was discharged.

According to the medical opinion of the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, in Valledupar, Giraldo suffered the fewest injuries at the time of the crash.

He has a fairly favorable report, he is stable, with a good evolution and, according to some radiology studies, he does not present trauma or injuries, for which he was transferred to a room.”, said the State Social Enterprise, ESE, in the statement issued on the morning of Thursday, January 19.

Meanwhile, Jorge Laporte will undergo surgery tomorrow, January 20, for a fracture in his right femur. As for Jaider Santana and William Vega, the medical report indicates that they have moderate head trauma.

