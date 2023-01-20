Home News Valley present in Fitur
Valley present in Fitur

Valley present in Fitur

In order to show the world the tourist and cultural attractions that Valle del Cauca has, and to generate spaces for relations with international entities, the Department’s Secretaries of Tourism and Culture participate in the International Tourism Fair, Fitur, which is held held in Madrid, Spain.

The Secretary of Tourism of the Valley, Julián Franco, stressed that “being present at Fitur is an opportunity to show our tourist offer, to accompany the businessmen of our region, and of course to establish international relations that generate business opportunities for our businessmen. , that investment can be attracted and that we can improve the figures that have a positive impact on our department”.

Precisely, the international showcase of Fitur is an essential space to pave the way and to be able to meet the goal of arrival of tourists to the department that Governor Clara Luz Roldán projected for this 2023, with more than 7 million visitors to the Valley.

For her part, and taking into account the cultural wealth of the department, the Secretary of Culture of the Valley, Leira Giselle Ramírez, affirmed that “this is a wonderful opportunity for our Valle del Cauca and for our artists, because we can show the world that we are culture, we are salsa, we are marimba, we are Pacific”.

The International Tourism Fair will last until next Sunday, January 22.

