Good wheat yield – Mashriq TV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the review meeting on the purchase of wheat at the government level, the directive to take strict action against wheat hoarders is certainly timely but not enough, for this practical steps are needed from the Prime Minister. Expressing his satisfaction with the record production, he said that by the grace of God, more wheat was produced this year than in the previous 10 years, thanks to the supply of quality seeds and fertilizers to the farmers of the government, it was possible to achieve excellent production. Also strategizing for more production. The Prime Minister further said that the previous government made the farmers stand in long queues for the whole day for fertiliser, the provincial and federal departments should buy wheat directly from the farmers so that the farmers could get full benefits. Is it the grace and donation of the universe or is it really the result of government measures, nothing can be said about it. It is possible that government measures have also proved to be helpful, but since the low and high production of wheat is mostly dependent on natural conditions, it is better. Maybe instead of taking credit for it, the government should focus on its responsibilities to protect this gift from hoarders and smugglers. The situation of the market is certainly affected by the low or high production of wheat, but the game played by the mafia on the occasion of the arrival of the crop in the market has to bear the consequences of both the country and the nation throughout the year. There are basic serious problems that should be addressed and the government should store wheat adequately and the provinces should also be given concessions instead of obstacles in purchasing wheat, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and instead of unnecessary restrictions. If the province is given a free opportunity to purchase wheat officially according to its needs, then the prices of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be reduced, the supply and demand balance will be improved and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will especially focus on preventing hoarding and smuggling. If you pay attention, it will be possible to provide flour to the people of the province at a reasonable price. This will be possible only by ensuring appropriate and timely measures.