Željko put the Spaniards down because they claim that Exum is faking the injury Sports

Some Spanish journalists were not convinced by Dante Exum’s injury, although we all saw what happened in Madrid.

Source: YouTube/BC Partizan TV

After the fight at the end of the second match, we saw a real MMA fight Gershon Jabusele and after that the injury of Exum, which was suspected by the Spanish media. Stories about this reached Željko Obradović, who responded to such indications in a gentlemanly manner.

“And there were different interpretations of Exum… I will ask our doctor to publish how his finger looked in Madrid, it was a disaster. They did a great job. His desire was to help, but he is not one hundred percent readyObradović said at the press conference after the defeat to Madrid.



He referred to the writing of Spanish journalists about how “Dante Exum was resurrected like Lazarus from the Bible” and how “doctors from all over the world came to see that miracle!”

“Doctors from all over the world arrive in Belgrade to study the case of Dante Exum’s Lazarus. From walking on crutches with a torn ligament on Thursday to limping on one leg on Friday to playing without problems on Tuesday. Great even DiCaprio failed to do this in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, wrote Spanish journalist Pablo Herrero before the third match in the series.