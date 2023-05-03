Green Ncap: VW T-Roc is the “cleanest” ICE ever

Listen to the audio version of the article

Six cars were tested by Green NCAP in the second series of tests carried out in 2023: Nissan Ariya, Renault Austral, Volkswagen T-Roc, Volvo XC40, Ford Fiesta and the new Hyundai Staria. The electric Ariya achieves the maximum score of five stars and stands out for its high charging efficiency. Indeed, the large battery allows it to travel more than 500 km, despite the fact that the range decreases significantly (300 km) in cold weather conditions (-7°C) and on the motorway. The Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 – which gets three stars – can count on a 400 V hybrid system which increases energy efficiency, especially in tests below motorway speed. It can also count on a full hybrid engine which significantly reduces consumption in urban and extra-urban conditions.

The VW T-Roc with 1.5-litre direct injection turbocharged petrol engine wins 2.5 stars. This vehicle manages harmful pollutants in a very efficient way, reaching a rating of 7.7 points out of 10: the best result ever of the Green Ncap Clean Air Index for an ICE car. The 48V mild-hybrid XC40, equipped with a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine and direct injection, achieves 2.5 stars due to the significant amounts of greenhouse gases emitted. The same score also for the petrol Fiesta (which will no longer be produced from next June). The ST-Line Vignale 1.0 l version with 7-speed automatic transmission and 48 V light hybridization was tested. Finally, only one star for the Staria, a large and heavy 7-seater van powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which provides poor results in the energy efficiency and greenhouse gas indexes.