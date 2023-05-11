Google Pixel Tablet announced at I/O 2023 with specs and pricing

Among the hardware innovations announced during the Google I / O 2023 there was also the Google Pixel Tabletthat is, the tablet of the Pixel line developed by the Mountain View company, which was presented with technical specifications and prices.

Again, the machine is centered around the Google Tensor G2 SoC as well Pixel 7a e Pixel Foldthus confirming itself as the common platform for all new generation hardware productions by Google.

A special feature of this tablet is the Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dockwhich is a multifunctional dock.

In addition to acting as a stand for the tablet, the instrument also serves for recharging and also provides an integrated speaker that makes the machine more usable in this position. In this way it becomes a sort of handyman hub that also allows home automation control, content viewing and even music and video transmission from smartphone to tablet via Chromecast integrated within it.

Il display it is a 10.95-inch LCD with 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution (276 ppi) and as memory it mounts 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 archive.

Also in this case there are both front and rear cameras: both the front and the rear are an 8 MP f/2.0 fixed focus camera, 1.12 um pixels, 84 degree viewing angle, 1/4 inch sensor.

Distribution in Italy is not currently planned, although it is in various other European countries. In the USA it is already available for preorder with a price starting from $499.