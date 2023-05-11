Home » The Xbox May Update is out now – Gamereactor
Technology

The Xbox May Update is out now – Gamereactor

by admin
The Xbox May Update is out now – Gamereactor

Microsoft has now rolled out the May Update for Xbox consoles, and it has a nice feature for all Discord users out there. This makes “When you start from the Xbox See your Discord friends’ Xbox gamertags when connected to Discord Voice”become possible. It also makes it easier for Discord users to add other players as friends on Xbox and send invites to certain Xbox games.

We also got new tools to sort and filter consoles and Xbox.com.can now be based on “Pricing, Subscriptions, Supported Languages, and Accessibility”List games, which should make finding what you’re looking for easier.

Finally, there’s an Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update , “which includes a bug fix for unexpectedly slow battery drain in controllers with internal batteries”. .Read more about all of this on Xbox Wire.

See also  China's Alibaba splits - and follows "call of the country"

You may also like

Buying a mechanical keyboard: how to choose the...

Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold presented: Google’s new...

Pixel Fold main site hands-on: Google’s first folding...

10 tricks you (maybe) don’t know to better...

Comeback for the Citroën Fourgonnette box duck

The price is cheaper than Apple Pro Display...

We spend over 280 hours a year on...

Unihertz Luna in the test: Nothing Phone clone...

Dredge, the video game that combines fishing with...

Weekly: AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, PFAS in wild...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy