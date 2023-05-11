The Xbox May Update is out now – Gamereactor

Microsoft has now rolled out the May Update for Xbox consoles, and it has a nice feature for all Discord users out there. This makes “When you start from the Xbox See your Discord friends’ Xbox gamertags when connected to Discord Voice”become possible. It also makes it easier for Discord users to add other players as friends on Xbox and send invites to certain Xbox games.

We also got new tools to sort and filter consoles and Xbox.com.can now be based on “Pricing, Subscriptions, Supported Languages, and Accessibility”List games, which should make finding what you’re looking for easier.

Finally, there’s an Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update , “which includes a bug fix for unexpectedly slow battery drain in controllers with internal batteries”. .Read more about all of this on Xbox Wire.