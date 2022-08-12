Home News Gourmet thieves: meat, cheese and cured meats stolen at the Festa de L’Unità
Theft on the Nevegal immediately after the arrival of food supplies for the weekend: the carabinieri investigate

BELLUNO. Gourmet thieves on the Nevegal. The cuisine of the Festa de L’Unità del Pus in Ponte nelle Alpi is so renowned that it sells like hot cakes. Literally.

On the afternoon of Friday 12 August, around 2 pm, the usual unknowns forced the door of the wooden building where the kitchen of the party is set up and stole most of the food available: most of the loot is made up of meat and cheese, but the thieves did not even spare the butter. It was passersby who noticed what had happened, giving the alarm to the carabinieri, who arrived immediately on the spot together with the organizers of the party who proceeded to file a complaint.

The incident happened minutes after the supply truck unloaded the necessary food for the weekend kitchen.

A similar episode had already happened in the summer of 2018. At the time, the thieves had limited themselves to taking away the cheese wheels. This time, however, the festival leaders report, they did not even spare the butter.

In the meantime, the Democratic Party, with its many volunteers, is already working to restore the places and supplies and ensure the final two days at the Pus, scheduled for tomorrow and Monday.

