On Sunday evening at the ‘Picco’ the season of the Ligurians and the Tuscans begins: for both the goal is salvation. Here are the odds of the match for the first day of Serie A

Spezia and Empoli face each other in the Serie A debut match. The championship of Gotti and Zanetti officially begins, both new faces after their experiences at Udinese and Venice. The objectives remain the same: collect as many points as possible to secure another salvation. Objective that last year the Tuscans reached with discrete authority thanks to the work of Andreazzoli. The path is different, tortuous and full of obstacles, but completed by Thiago Motta’s La Spezia.

HERE SPICE — There are many names picked up on the market by the La Spezia club. Starting from the door with the purchase of Dragowski, to replace Provedel. Caldara and Daniel Maldini arrived from Milan, with the first to immediately take the stage in Gotti’s 3-man defense. With the increasingly probable farewell of Captain Maggiore, the three places in midfield could be the prerogative of Bourabia, Sala and Agudelo. Strelec paws in front, but the attacking couple goes towards the reliable duo Nzola-Verde.

HERE EMPOLI — If possible, he changed the Tuscan team even more. Including the coach – Aurelio Andreazzoli – exonerated despite the goodness of the results and the game. Many showed up and left Empoli, Asllani and Viti above all. There are also returns from loans, those of Pinamonti, Zurkowski, Cutrone and Marchizza for example. Also for this reason, the attack has a completely new face: Destro and Satriano complete Zanetti’s 4-3-1-2, with Bajrami as support. In midfield there is Marin from Cagliari, as well as Vicario in goal who was redeemed by the Sardinians. See also Bassino returns to the podium, is third

THE QUOTE — Entering into the merits of the match, the statistics do not smile at Spezia, never scoring with the three points on his debut in Serie A: first the defeat against Sassuolo in 2020, then the draw against Cagliari in 2021. Yet the bookmakers give as favorite Gotti’s team, at 2.45 on Bet365, 2.50 on Goldbet and 2.55 on Leovegas. The draw, which occurred in both the only direct clashes of the past season, is played at 3.30 on Snai, 3.25 on Better and 3.35 on Novibet. Zanetti’s external success lies in the middle: it goes from 2 offered to 2.75 on Pokerstars, up to 2.83 by PlanetWin and 2.90 by Snai.

GOAL ZONE — The situation linked to the number of goals scored is in the balance. On Bet365 and Pokerstars two bets are offered with the same odds, namely the Under 2.5 and Over 2.5, at 1.90 on the first operator, at 1.85 on the second. On Goldbet it is slightly more likely that the dispute will end with more than two seals: the Over in question is at 1.80, against 1.85 for the Under team. Finally, the bookmakers give Mattia Destro as the first scorer, who pays 6 times the stake. Nzola and Verde unlocked the contest at an altitude of 6.50.

12 August – 16:58

