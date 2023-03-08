Samarios and Magdalenenses enjoyed reading aloud activities and theatrical and musical presentations, inspired by the life and work of Gabriel García Márquez.

‘Sleeping Beauty’s Plane’ was the story selected by the young readers to start the day of reading aloud, led by the Government of Magdalena and the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta in commemoration of the birth of Gabriel García Márquez, the most important Colombian writer of all time, which took place in the Megalibrary 500 years.

This narration that is part of the compendium of ‘All the stories of Gabriel García Márquez’ was read by students from district institutions Higher Normal St. Peter Alexander and John Maiguel of Ozunaaccompanied by the oral narrator, Roxana Collazos.

The reading day was enlivened by accordion music, which played an important part in the life of the Nobel Prize winner and always accompanied him. Gabo He had a great love for Vallenato folklore. This he affirmed referring to his most famous work: ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude is a vallenato of 350 pages’.

During the commemorative act, three theatrical monologues were also presented: Macondo, Storytelling and Simplicity and Beauty, which taught the attendees that, Macondo and the literature of this great writer should not be forgotten.

The Megalibrary 500 yearswork of the Governments of Change, promotes the development of reading, writing and orality, with a space for the enjoyment of all the inhabitants of the Department.

The ‘Gabo Route’ in Magdalena

The municipality of El Banco also experienced the ‘Gabo Route’ in commemoration of the birth. There, students and friends from the Víctor S. Lara Municipal Public Library read aloud, led by the Departmental Culture Office with the support of librarian Petrona Machado.

On the other hand, the Public Libraries of the municipalities of Ariguani, Chibolo, Concordia, Guamal, New Grenada, Pijiño del Carmen, Plato, Puebloviejo, Savannahs of San Angel, San Zenon, Santa Ana, Tenerife, Zapayán, Banana Zoneamong others, also joined the homage and held days of reading aloud different works of our Nobel Prize in Literature