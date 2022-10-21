It is Giorgia Meloni’s day. This morning the center-right showed up at the Colle by Sergio Mattarella. During the meeting, only the leader of the Brothers of Italy spoke. The coalition presented itself united: with Meloni, who read a joint note, there were also Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. “The coalition has indicated myself as prime minister,” Meloni told reporters and added: “With President Mattarella we agreed that the country should be given a government in the shortest possible time”. She returned to the Chamber and commented: “The ideas are clear and the meeting went very well.” The list of ministers is ready and the names are defined. Including that of Antonio Tajani who will take the Foreign Affairs and who, yesterday, flew to Brussels to reassure European leaders after the audio of Silvio Berlusconi and broadcast by La Presse. In the afternoon, the lightning assignment by the Head of State is expected. But for the moment there is still no call for Giorgia Meloni. The President of the Republic is evaluating her. The Quirinale staff is not unbalanced in any way on the times, “we will inform you promptly,” said the director of the press office of the presidency of the Republic. But everything suggests that today the leader of FdI can return here to the Quirinale with the list of ministers.

«The center-right has indicated the undersigned to form the new government. We obviously await the decisions of the President of the Republic, whom we thank for his teaching. We are ready and we want to proceed as quickly as possible ». This was stated by the leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, at the end of the consultations at the Quirinale.

12.05 – Salvini: “Ready to take the country by the hand”

«Ready to take our splendid country by the hand ». League leader Matteo Salvini writes it on facebook, posting a photo of the center-right delegation to the Quirinale during the statements by Giorgia Meloni at the end of the lightning consultations with the head of state Sergio Mattarella.

11.48 – Mollicone (Fdi) ready to work on urgent dossiers

11.38 – Lucaselli (Fdi) the team is ready

«By now the team is ready. Giorgia Meloni has worked very seriously since the day following the elections, demonstrating a high sense of the institutions »This was said by the deputy of the Brothers of Italy Ylenja Lucaselli. “In recent days, within the coalition, we have witnessed what has always happened in the formation of a government, that is the dynamics of settlement, considering that the polls have decreed a new fact, attributing the leadership of the ‘alliance. Beyond the identity differences, the center-right parties have a common goal: to give the country a cohesive government “, he concludes

11.37 – Very brief conversation with Mattarella, only Meloni spoke

A very brief conversation, in the study at the Quirinale window, the one between the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the center-right delegation, led by Giogia Meloni. According to what is learned, it was only the leader of FdI who spoke and the head of state then asked the other leaders present if they agreed with what she claimed. In the bronzino room, the center-right leaders then took stock of the statements to be made to the press in the lodge of honor.

11.09 – Meloni returns to the Chamber: “It went very well, the ideas are clear”

“It went very well. The ideas are clear enough ». The leader of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni, thus replies to the journalists who were waiting for her on her return to the Chamber after the consultations at the Quirinale. With her, but without making any statements, the two group leaders, Ciriani and Lollobrigida.

10.50 – Meloni, “We are ready, agreed with Mattarella to proceed as quickly as possible”

“We are ready, we want to proceed as quickly as possible”. Thus the premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni, closing her brief speech at the Quirinale at the end of the meeting between the center-right delegation and the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella for consultations that lasted only 10 minutes.

10.37 – Mattarella receives the center-right delegation

There are twelve people in all that the President is about to receive.

10.35 – A rigorous and masculine look for Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni chooses an elegant dark suit jacket and trousers for the consultations at the Colle. The premier in pectore this time has no loose hair but a ponytail and she sports a navy blue trouser suit, matching blouse, on black decolletè. The leader of via della Scrofa arrives at the Quirinale with black goggles, which she takes off at the entrance. Accompanying her were group leaders Luca Ciriani and Francesco Lollobrigida

10.33 Mattarella’s meeting with the center-right is about to begin

The League delegation, made up of leader Matteo Salvini and House and Senate group leaders Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo, arrived at the Quirinale for consultations in view of the formation of the new government.

10.25 – The cuirassiers arrive

At 10.25 the cuirassiers enter the stained glass room and take their place next to the heavy wooden door from which the delegations will leave. It is the signal that we are about to begin. For a moment, the other door of the room also opens: over there, Antonio Tajani and Licia Ronzulli are seen waiting.

10.21 – Lega delegation arrived at the Quirinale

The League delegation, made up of leader Matteo Salvini and House and Senate group leaders Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo, arrived at the Quirinale for consultations in view of the formation of the new government.

10.18 – Giorgia Meloni arrived at the Quirinale

Arrived at the Colle on a white 500. The group leaders Luca Ciriani and Francesco Lollobrigida accompany her to the entrance to the Quirinale. Meloni left the car in the square and entered on foot greeting the small crowd present.

10.13 – Forza Italia delegation arrived at the Quirinale

Already entered the Berlusconi and Tajani Palace. The Cav tweets from Colle: “From Forza Italia a decisive contribution to the birth of the government”

10.05 – Salvini: “The team is ready, I can’t wait for the government to start”

9.56 – Berlusconi: “We will give the country a strong and cohesive executive”

«With Licia Ronzulli and Alessandro Cattaneo, the Forza Italia group leaders in the Senate and in the Chamber, we are about to go to the consultations of the President of the Republic. We will give our country a strong and cohesive government! ». Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi writes it on social media, posting a photograph.

9.25 – Sisto, Tajani guarantor for Italy in the world

Foreign Minister Tajani? I hope so. He can be Italy’s true guarantor for the world. Facts count more than any stolen word. ”This was stated by Francesco Paolo Sisto of Forza Italia.

9.21- Lollobrigida, ready for an important historical moment

«We have always been ready with the responsibility of those who know that the weight in this moment of choices is even more burdensome ». Thus Francesco Lollobrigida, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, on the new government at the exit of Montecitorio.

9.16 – Donzelli (Fi) “Law 194 is not under discussion”

“We have made it clear that 194 is not in question. At most there is a desire to apply it in its entirety and to give support, even unrelated to the issue of abortion, regardless, to women who are facing a pregnancy and are in difficulty ». These are the words of Giovanni Donzelli, parliamentarian of the Brothers of Italy, at Agorà Rai Tre, on law 194. And to the next question whether the Gasparri bill will see light he replies: «I do not think it will be approved with a majority in this Parliament. But I respect Gasparri’s right to present it. Honestly, there is no need for a law of this kind in Italy at this moment ”.

8.21 – Wolves, Berlusconi will be able to step back

«Fibrillations, before a government is born, are physiological – declares Maurizio Lupi -. And this time they have a greater impact due to the change in leadership. But frankly, I don’t see any dangers. The leader of Forza Italia is a generous man – says Lupi after Silvio Berlusconi’s off-air controversy -. He is the first to know that to take two steps forward as a coalition sometimes one needs to step back on a personal or party level “. In reference to” stolen audio “, he advises caution.” You need to be more careful about the words you use – he says – . While kamikaze drones are sowing death in Ukraine, there is no question of vodka and gifts. ”There is no doubt about the leadership of the center-right.

«The leader of the coalition is Giorgia Meloni. We will go to the Quirinale as a united coalition and it will be you who will represent us ».

8.13 – Franco on succession to the Ministry of Economy: “Giorgetti would be very suitable”

Among the names that are made for the succession to Daniele Franco at the Ministry of Economy, there is that of the Northern League player Giancarlo Giorgetti. “I have known him for several years and I think he would be perfectly suited,” the minister said in an interview with Corriere. “We have in common the idea that Italian economic development depends on what happens in the production system”. “It will certainly do well,” he adds.