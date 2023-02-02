Home News Government must propose labor reform thinking of those who do not have a job and not of those who do – news
Government must propose labor reform thinking of those who do not have a job and not of those who do

Government must propose labor reform thinking of those who do not have a job and not of those who do – news

The labor reform is a golden opportunity to eliminate some of the obstacles that prevent millions of Colombians from having formal and stable jobs.

“Labor reform should be done with the unemployed and informal workers in mind.” This was stated by Miguel Gómez Martínez, dean of economics at the Universidad del Rosario, when analyzing the unemployment figure published by DANE for 2022 and which stood at 11.2 percent.

Gómez stressed that strategies are necessary to correct the structural problems of the employment market. “It is clear that economic growth is weakening globally and locally. With less dynamic economic activity it is unlikely that unemployment will return to single digit levels. We have to activate other options to reduce unemployment”, said the dean of Economy.

The Government is preparing a labor reform that it will present to Congress in the next legislative session. “The labor reform is a golden opportunity to eliminate some of the obstacles that prevent millions of Colombians from having formal and stable jobs.

The numerous studies that have been carried out in Colombia on the problems of the labor market conclude that a more flexible framework is needed for the hiring of personnel that improves the productivity of the economy”, highlighted Gómez Martínez.

The latest DANE report confirms that 2.5 million Colombians are unemployed. “The Government must propose a labor reform thinking of those who do not have a job and not of those who already have it. It is not about reinforcing the guarantees of those who are already in the labor market. We have to think first of those who live in marginality and unemployment”, explained the university director.

