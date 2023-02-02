The city’s rural revitalization system party’s 20th National Spiritual Theory Propaganda Video Conference was held



Source: Baoji Rural Revitalization Bureau

Release time: 2023-02-02 09:38

Views:

On the afternoon of February 1, the Municipal Rural Revitalization Bureau held a video conference on the spiritual theory promotion of the 20th Party Congress of the city’s rural revitalization system, and invited He Junli, associate professor of the economics teaching and research section of the Party School of the Municipal Party Committee, to give a presentation report. Jia Wenli, secretary of the party group of the Municipal Rural Revitalization Bureau, presided over the meeting. All cadres of the rural revitalization system of the city and county (district) attended the meeting.

At the report meeting, Associate Professor He Junli closely followed the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, centered on the themes and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, combined with the work of rural revitalization to comprehensively promote rural revitalization is an inevitable choice for realizing a socialist modernized and powerful country, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization The four short boards of development that we are facing, and the gathering of great forces to embark on a road of socialist rural revitalization with Chinese characteristics, made a paper entitled “Comprehensively Advancing Rural Revitalization and Struggling to Realize Agricultural and Rural Modernization – In-depth Study and Understanding of the Party’s 20th The “Great Spirit” special presentation and interpretation, through this presentation and interpretation, the cadres of the whole system have a more comprehensive and profound understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting requested that the city’s rural revitalization system should take the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future, comprehensively and systematically understand the basic content and core essentials, keep in mind the “five firm grasps”, and achieve the “nine A profound understanding”, earnestly combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party with the implementation of the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work of “three rural areas” and the important instructions of the important speeches in Shaanxi inspection, and the implementation of the Central Rural Work Conference, the National Rural Combining the spirit of revitalizing the bureau chiefs meeting with the implementation of the spirit of the provincial and municipal party congresses and the plenary sessions of the provincial and municipal party committees, we can deeply understand the new requirements and tasks of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on rural revitalization work, and further enhance the sense of mission and responsibility and a sense of urgency, with the attitude that the beginning is a decisive battle and the beginning is a sprint, carefully plan the work for the whole year; focus on “keeping the bottom line, grasping development, and promoting revitalization”, firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale poverty, and solidly promote rural development, Rural construction, rural governance and other key tasks, building a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village, fully promoting the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements to a higher level, and rural revitalization have achieved tangible results.