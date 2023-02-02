Original title: Is the Premier League crazy?Reporter: Arsenal just offered Caicedo for 70 million pounds but was still rejected by Brighton

This winter window of the Premier League is really “killing crazy”. The total signing expenditure of one league far exceeds the sum of the other four major leagues.If the winter window is the earth, then Chelsea is the ocean. Another big6 Arsenal in London, in order to ensure that the Premier League can win the championship this season, has to spend a lot of money to “fill the waist”, which is also crazy.

From “CBS” reporter Jacobs updated the media and talked about Arsenal’s hope to sign the Brighton midfielder in the winter windowCaicedodetails.

The reporter said that Arsenal had just submitted a second offer to Caicedo,The transfer fee is 65 million pounds + 5 million pounds floating, but was still rejected by Brighton. Although Arsenal has not given up yet, Brighton has clearly informed Arsenal that Caicedo will not be sold in the winter window.

The 21-year-old Caicedo is 1.78 meters tall and a right-footed defensive midfielder. The current contract is until 2025. The player’s worth in Germany is 38 million euros. So far this season, Caicedo has played 21 games for Brighton in all competitions, contributing 1 goal and 1 assist.

Personally, Arsenal have spent too much time on Mudrick. At this moment, they failed to buy Caicedo at a high price. The main reason is that Brighton has no time to find a substitute. Otherwise, the Seagulls will agree to Arsenal's offer of up to 70 million pounds.It is reported that Caicedo's current weekly salary is only£3500the player is eager to leave the team.

