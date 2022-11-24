Home News Government, starting December 1, petrol will cost 10 cents more per litre
News

Government, starting December 1, petrol will cost 10 cents more per litre

by admin
Government, starting December 1, petrol will cost 10 cents more per litre

The Official Gazette has published the decree law with urgent measures on excise duties on fuel and support for local authorities and the territories of the Marches affected by exceptional meteorological events. The rules are already in place. From December 1, the cut in excise duties on petrol will decrease by 10 cents per litre. The decree provides for the cut of excise duties, albeit reduced, until the end of the year. For the September flood in the Marche region, 200 million euros have been allocated for the year 2022.

See also  Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau launches off-campus training institutions to supervise the implementation of the "double reduction" policy

You may also like

Press release from the coordination of the Gedi...

70 cases of asymptomatic infections were found in...

Shijiazhuang’s Epidemic Prevention Reversal Just a few days...

Equal nursery schools, from the Municipality of Treviso...

Raped and beaten another student of John Cabot....

Increased snowfall in Northeast and other places, cloudy...

A plant falls and overwhelms him: lumberjack in...

Zhejiang Chun’an: “Hairpin Highway” is picturesque

«Highlander with a big heart», all of Igne...

Amazon evaluates layoffs: no decision in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy