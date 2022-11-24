The Official Gazette has published the decree law with urgent measures on excise duties on fuel and support for local authorities and the territories of the Marches affected by exceptional meteorological events. The rules are already in place. From December 1, the cut in excise duties on petrol will decrease by 10 cents per litre. The decree provides for the cut of excise duties, albeit reduced, until the end of the year. For the September flood in the Marche region, 200 million euros have been allocated for the year 2022.