After a meeting with the EPS, the national government announced that the health reform project does not contemplate the elimination of these entities.

Said reform will be filed before Congress this Monday, February 13, according to sources from the Casa de Nariño.

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, emphasized that “under no circumstances does the project eliminate the EPS” after a meeting that President Gustavo Petro had with these institutions.

Prada said that “the EPS will have the opportunity to improve their processes in order to provide timely care and better coverage for the benefit of the health of Colombians.”

According to the official, “he does not give them a subsistence transition term either. Those who are conditioned and believe that they can coexist within the new system of prevention and primary care will have all the possibilities of developing their social objects at the service of the health of Colombians”.

Prada also indicated that President Gustavo Petro “recognizes the nearly thirty years of experience of these entities.”

On the other hand, the president of the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies, Acemi, Paula Acosta, recalled the functions carried out by the EPS and defended the union from the criticisms made by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, who said that “the EPS do not heal, EPS invoice”.

The union leader affirmed that “what the EPS do for Colombians is a lot. Again, we invite you to constructive dialogue. These indications do not contribute, much less on the eve of the presentation of the reform to Congress”.

In this sense, he recalled that “with limited resources, the EPS make efficient use of these so that all Colombians are covered in health.”

Likewise, he recalled that “they make sure that the health provider, that is, the IPS, is providing patient care and they monitor and audit that hospitals and clinics meet quality standards.”

