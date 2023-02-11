Home Sports The Argentina team will carry out a training camp in Paris in March
The Argentina team will carry out a training camp in Paris in March

The Argentina team will carry out a training camp in Paris in March

Michael Cheika, the coach of the XV of Argentina, announced Friday that his team would go to Paris for a short training camp there, in order to prepare for the next World Cup, which will be played in France (September 8 – October 28). The Pumas will be in the French capital from March 13-15 and are expected to use the Stade Français facilities. This training camp will be facilitated by the fact that a large number of Argentinian internationals play in Europe.

Cheika also confided that he had spent the month of January on the Old Continent, to meet the coaches of his players’ clubs, and that another training camp for the Argentine selection was planned for April.

