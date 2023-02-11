Michael Cheika, the coach of the XV of Argentina, announced Friday that his team would go to Paris for a short training camp there, in order to prepare for the next World Cup, which will be played in France (September 8 – October 28). The Pumas will be in the French capital from March 13-15 and are expected to use the Stade Français facilities. This training camp will be facilitated by the fact that a large number of Argentinian internationals play in Europe.