Government working on measures to support key sectors, including microelectronics From Reuters

©Reuters. Demo of chips made with chiplets by Silicon Valley startup zGlue, picture taken in Richmond, California, U.S. July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROME (Reuters) – The government is working on a series of measures to support strategic sectors including that of microelectronics.

This is what emerges from the draft of a decree seen by Reuters.

The document also includes interventions to promote foreign investment programs worth at least one billion euros.

It also contemplates raising the limits on electromagnetic emissions which according to mobile phone operators are too low compared to other European states, creating additional costs for the implementation of 5G networks.

(Elvira Pollina, Italian version Sara Rossi, editing Andrea Mandalà)

