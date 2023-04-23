Home » Goyo will receive the award as “Change Agent”
News

Goyo will receive the award as “Change Agent”

by admin
Goyo will receive the award as “Change Agent”

Condoteño Gloria Martínez, Goyo, from ChocQuibTown, will receive an award in the first edition of Billboard Latin Women in Music. The singer, who began her career as a soloist last year, will receive the “Change Agent” award at this first meeting in Miami, United States.

Goyo, founder of the musical group ChocQuibTown, will be honored on May 6 at the Watsco Center in Miami, as part of the first edition of Billboard Latin Women in Music.

The artist, in addition to being part of a select group of women such as Thalía, Ana Gabriel, Natti Natasha, Evaluna Montaner and Emilia Mernes, will also receive the “Change Agent” award, a recognition of women in the industry who move the needle on an international level.

“Our Latina Women in Music gala is a bold and inspiring event. Our honorees come from very diverse places, generations, styles, genres and philosophies, but they all display excellence, commitment, art and unique and compelling points of view”, said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Spanish, who highlighted who are very proud to launch a new franchise, where each year they will celebrate outstanding, powerful and leading women.

Goyo continues with his concert schedule. On Saturday, April 22, she appeared in Ecuador, invited to the Green Awards ceremony, the most relevant social and environmental movement in the world.

The artist is also nominated for the Premios Nuestra Tierra de Colombia in its 2023 version, in the categories of ‘Best Album Of The Year’, with ‘En Letra de otro’; ‘Best Tropical/Salsa/Cumbia Song’, for ‘Otra noche’; and ‘Woman Root of Our Land.

See also  Members participating in the 1st session of the 14th CPPCC report to offer advice and suggestions for the high-quality development of the capital

You may also like

Ten Hag is pleased with United’s reaction in...

Danis won Petro’s party consultation

World Earth Day Hangzhou holds themed publicity activities-Hangzhou...

Get to know Chemnitz University of Technology on...

Bannon defeats Boufal in the Qatari Championship

They dismantle a network that manufactured counterfeit dollars...

Apellis Presents Phase 3 Functional Analyses of SYFOVRE...

The Royal Army loses from USM with a...

Is Lina Tejeiro in charge of maternity?

There are large-scale precipitation in the central and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy