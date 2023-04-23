Goyo will receive the award as “Change Agent”

Condoteño Gloria Martínez, Goyo, from ChocQuibTown, will receive an award in the first edition of Billboard Latin Women in Music. The singer, who began her career as a soloist last year, will receive the “Change Agent” award at this first meeting in Miami, United States.

Goyo, founder of the musical group ChocQuibTown, will be honored on May 6 at the Watsco Center in Miami, as part of the first edition of Billboard Latin Women in Music.

The artist, in addition to being part of a select group of women such as Thalía, Ana Gabriel, Natti Natasha, Evaluna Montaner and Emilia Mernes, will also receive the “Change Agent” award, a recognition of women in the industry who move the needle on an international level.

“Our Latina Women in Music gala is a bold and inspiring event. Our honorees come from very diverse places, generations, styles, genres and philosophies, but they all display excellence, commitment, art and unique and compelling points of view”, said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Spanish, who highlighted who are very proud to launch a new franchise, where each year they will celebrate outstanding, powerful and leading women.

Goyo continues with his concert schedule. On Saturday, April 22, she appeared in Ecuador, invited to the Green Awards ceremony, the most relevant social and environmental movement in the world.

The artist is also nominated for the Premios Nuestra Tierra de Colombia in its 2023 version, in the categories of ‘Best Album Of The Year’, with ‘En Letra de otro’; ‘Best Tropical/Salsa/Cumbia Song’, for ‘Otra noche’; and ‘Woman Root of Our Land.